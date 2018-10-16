Gem City Chorus to perform at Northmont

CLAYTON — The Gem City Chorus of Sweet Adelines will present ‘Spirit of the Stage’ on Sunday, November 4 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:30) at Northmont High School, 4916 National Road, Clayton.

Enjoy a cappella tunes from the chorus as a spirit of the past recalls her musical memories. The guest artist will be The Core, a semifinalist quartet at the 2018 men’s international barbershop competition.

There will be special appearances by three women’s quartets within the chorus, plus an ensemble of young women from Northmont, Kettering, and Stebbins high schools.

Tickets are on sale now for the November 4 performance. Tickets are $20 reserved, $15 general seating, and $10 student. Group rates are available.

Order tickets from chorus members or by calling 937-433-1014.

Visit the chorus website: www.gemcitychorus.org

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Spirit.jpg