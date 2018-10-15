City approves rezoning for car wash at Meijer

ENGLEWOOD — City council adopted an ordinance Tuesday to approve zoning for a Special Planned Unit Development on the Meijer property for the construction of a 4,625 square foot ‘Flying Ace Express Car Wash’ on 1.13 acres directly south of the Chipotle restaurant.

The construction of the car wash will reduce the size of the existing Meijer parking lot leaving 663 parking spaces.

“For this size store our internal standard is 676, so a small variance from that number is nothing of concern,” said Matt Levitt, manager of real estate for Meijer. “The parking field is adequate for our use by giving the majority of the parking in front of the store for customers and parking near the garden center for employees and seasonal garden center traffic.”

The trade off in reduced parking does not raise any concerns.

“The only time there is a lot of overflow parking at Meijer that I have noticed is during the holidays,” said City Manager Eric Smith. “Other than that there is plenty of room for everybody.”

The car wash will be equipped with brushes that will not scratch a vehicle’s paint. Personnel will direct and load vehicles onto a conveyor which will push the vehicle through the car wash. Customers will first visit a pay station where they can select what type of wash they want. A machine will read the tag on a car and electronics eyes will determine how long a vehicle is, when to apply soap and wax, when brushes will contact the vehicle and when to begin the rinse cycle.

All of the soaps and liquids will be collected in a trench inside the car wash and run through a filtration system to recycle all of the water. Only 15 gallons of fresh water will be used per vehicle, according to Jeff Gilger, one of business partners of the car wash.

A final landscaping will be reviewed by city staff as well as final building and zoning permits prior to those permits being issued, according to city Economic Development Director William Singer.

According to Council Member Cathy McGrail, who is a member of the planning commission, there were some initial concerns about how customers would access the car wash.

“That plan has been adjusted so that they will be coming in through the back side around the Chipotle building, so the traffic flow should be much better,” McGrail said.

Council approved the rezoning by a 6-0 vote.

At the beginning of the meeting Steve Henne was sworn-in as a member of council to fulfill the unexpired term of former council member Jim Silko, who recently moved to Kettering.

Recently appointed Councilman Steve Henne (left) takes the oath of office from Gregory B. O’Connor, a law partner with McNamee & McNamee, PLL, the firm that serves as the city’s legal counsel. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_SteveHenne.jpg Recently appointed Councilman Steve Henne (left) takes the oath of office from Gregory B. O’Connor, a law partner with McNamee & McNamee, PLL, the firm that serves as the city’s legal counsel. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

