Stearns receives Auditor of State award

ENGLEWOOD — Director of Finance Della Stearns received an award from the office of Auditor of State Dave Yost at Tuesday’s council meeting. Presenting the award was Auditor of State Representative Joe Braden.

“It is my honor to be here tonight on behalf of Auditor of State Dave Yost to present the city of Englewood with the Auditor of State Award,” Braden said. “It is important to note that this puts the city of Englewood in a very select group. The Auditor of State’s office audits nearly 5,900 entities and fewer than eight percent are even eligible for this award.”

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit that meets the following criteria of a clean audit report:

• Finance teams must file their financial report with the Auditor of State within 50 days of fiscal year end

• They must have a clean audit with no findings for recovery, no material citations, no material weaknesses, no significant deficiencies, and single audit findings or any questioned costs

• The entities management letter must contain no comments related to any ethics referrals, any questioned costs, any lack of timely report submissions, and reconciliation issues, no failure to obtain a timely single audit, any findings for recoveries for any public meetings or public records issues

• The entity shall have no other financial concerns

“This award represents the hard work of all of the city employees here in the city of Englewood who strives each day to achieve accounting excellence,” Braden said.

He also said he wanted to recognize city council, the mayor, city manager and everyone that have done an excellent job in accounting for all the dollars here in the city offices and in all the departments.

“I especially want to recognize Della Stearns, the finance director for her outstanding leadership, professionalism and commitment to fiscal integrity. A job well done Della,” Braden added. “On behalf of Auditor of State Dave Yost, I’d like to present the Auditor of State Award.”

City Manager Eric Smith said, “The Englewood City Council is extremely proud of the 2018 Auditor of State award which confirms the excellent job being performed by our entire Finance Department headed by Della Sterns. This state award also underscores the careful management of public funds that our citizens expect with confidence.”

Joe Braden, state auditor’s office representative, presents Englewood’s Director of Finance Della Stearns with the Auditor of State Award. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_DellaStearns.jpg Joe Braden, state auditor’s office representative, presents Englewood’s Director of Finance Della Stearns with the Auditor of State Award. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

