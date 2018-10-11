Fairview Brethren blood drive is Oct. 22

ENGLEWOOD — Donors can show their support for October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive Monday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Faith, Hope, Cure – Donate Blood” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Faith, Hope, Cure” campaign represents the unique relationship between blood donors and cancer patients. Chemotherapy and other cancer treatments have a harsh impact on blood cells. Transfusions of donated blood and blood products are vital to reducing complications and saving lives.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

‘Faith, Hope, Cure’ is cancer awareness message

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

