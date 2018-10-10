Myers win ‘Spirit of Union Award’

UNION — Darcel and Kevin Myers are the recipients of the 2018 ‘Spirit of Union Award.’

The Myers have lived in their lovely brick-and-stucco English Tudor house at 417 N. Main Street for more than 35 years.

“We love it here. It’s small-town life. Everyone is so nice. Union is a special place,” Mrs. Myers said.

She and her husband raised their two sons here. When they first moved to town, her parents, upon visiting, also loved Union so much that they too relocated here.

Upon pulling into the Myers’ recently redone driveway, one notices the large trees, abundant bushes and blooms of flowers in the front yard. The Myers’ backyard gives way to scenic views of the Stillwater River Valley.

The Myers several years ago had their house repainted, roof replaced and new windows installed. The two-story house is taupe and cream, complemented by flowers in shades of rust, red, orange, yellow and white.

Mr. Myers planted all of the shrubs and flowers in the yard. Together, the now-retired couple works on maintaining the landscaping.

“We love it,” Mrs. Myers said. “It’s one of our top hobbies.”

The front yard features barberry bushes, lilies, spider plants, hostas, marigolds and blue bonnets. A mature crimson maple and a large evergreen also adorn the front yard. The side yard to the south features a variety of plantings, including dwarf shrubs and impatiens in pops of pink.

The back yard features two decks and a lawn that slopes down toward a farm field, some woods and the river in the distance.

“The view from the backyard is what sold us on the house,” Mrs. Myers said. “It’s just so beautiful.”

The Myers credit organic gardening for the gorgeous lushness of their property, which is nearly half an acre.

Their now-grown sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren live in Union and Englewood. Mrs. Myers’ father passed away a couple of years ago but her mother still resides in town.

“We get together at least once a week as a family,” Mrs. Myers said. “It’s always been family with us.”

She dedicates their Spirit of Union Award to her mother and father, Julia and Manuel Molina, who both were avid gardeners.

“We’re so happy that we won this award. It was a big surprise!” Mrs. Myers said.

The Park Board established the Spirit of Union Award in 1997 to encourage exterior enhancements of residential and business properties.

More information about the City’s Spirit of Union Award can be found on the City's website at www.unionoh.org.

Darcel and Kevin Myers of 417 N. Main Street, pictured with Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan (right), are recipients of the 2018 ‘Spirit of Union Award.’ https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Spirit_1.jpg Darcel and Kevin Myers of 417 N. Main Street, pictured with Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan (right), are recipients of the 2018 ‘Spirit of Union Award.’ Contributed photos The side yard to the south features a variety of plantings, including dwarf shrubs and impatiens in pops of pink. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Side.jpg The side yard to the south features a variety of plantings, including dwarf shrubs and impatiens in pops of pink. Contributed photos The Myers’ backyard gives way to scenic views of the Stillwater River Valley. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Backyard_view.jpg The Myers’ backyard gives way to scenic views of the Stillwater River Valley. Contributed photos