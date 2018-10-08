Broering addresses Northmont Rotary

CLAYTON — Tony Broering, head football coach for Northmont High School, recently addressed the Northmont Rotary at its noon meeting (held Tuesdays from noon – 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton).

Broering, who is also a Social Studies teacher and has been recognized previously as a Coach of the Year, spoke about the season to date as well as the upcoming games. In addition, he spoke passionately about how he sees his role as coach to invest in the athletes that are on his team.

With a team motto of, “Be a good teammate,” he emphasizes this concept not only on the field but in life. The team also strives to leave everyplace better than when they found it. Football players do this in a variety of ways in their personal as well as their athletic communities.

At a recent away game, several individuals stayed over in the locker room to clean it up prior to boarding the buses for home. They believed that they should not leave a mess in the locker room for the host team staff to clean.

Shown with Northmont Head Football Coach Tony Broering (right) is Rotary President and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas. Photo by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D.