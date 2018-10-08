Light House program seeks new participants

CLAYTON — The Light House program at Salem Church of God, which has been helping caregivers for six months, is ready to accept additional participants.

The program’s trained volunteers provide a time for caregivers to get away for a few hours – to go to doctor appointments, get a haircut, do lawn care, have lunch with a friend or simply rest – while the volunteers have social time with the family member who has Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Light House is a Christian-based program, and the social time includes games, crafts, devotions, sing-a-longs, exercise, bingo, walks and other activities.

The program is offered one day a week without charge. For an assessment or more information about Light House, please contact Co-Director Pam Hall at (937) 602-4227. Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton.

Light House program volunteers include (front row floor) Michelle Boots and therapy dog Bo Jangles; (front row seated) Pastor Richard Triplett, Pastor Dave Cox, Co-Director Pam Hall, Co-Director Cheryl Wheeler; (second row) Carol Flory, Gloria Allen, nurse Cathy McCoy, Jan Cox, Lois Cobb, Gretchen Berry; (back row) Ted Flory, Melinda Dexter and Jerry Berry. Volunteers not pictured are Nurse Melissa Green, Patty Ernst, Jill Kindred, Pat Bright and Rhonda Kegley. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_LightHouse_volunteers.jpg Light House program volunteers include (front row floor) Michelle Boots and therapy dog Bo Jangles; (front row seated) Pastor Richard Triplett, Pastor Dave Cox, Co-Director Pam Hall, Co-Director Cheryl Wheeler; (second row) Carol Flory, Gloria Allen, nurse Cathy McCoy, Jan Cox, Lois Cobb, Gretchen Berry; (back row) Ted Flory, Melinda Dexter and Jerry Berry. Volunteers not pictured are Nurse Melissa Green, Patty Ernst, Jill Kindred, Pat Bright and Rhonda Kegley. Contributed photo