Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Sept. 24

City of Englewood

Report 18-074315: Police responded to the Walmart parking lot on the report of an overdose. A white male was found slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle with a capped syringe that appeared to be used in his front pocket. The subject was very jittery and had trouble staying still after an officer woke him up and was talking to him. The male was also in possession of a solid white substance wrapped in plastic. He was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital. Dan W. Smith, 43, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 18-2620-09: Zackery C. Ferman, 32, of Richmond, Ind., was charged with driving while under the influence. He was issued a court summons and released to his parents.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

City of Englewood

Report 18-074503: Garrett E. Seter, 19, of Potsdam, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-074536: Ernest C. Landgraf, 44, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-074540: An unknown subject removed the left rear tire and rim from a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the lot at Jenkins Barber Shop. The lug nuts were found lying on the pavement next to the vehicle. Employees from M.L. Dunn advised they saw a skinny black male who appeared to be changing a tire on the vehicle. The employees believed it was the suspect’s vehicle. The unknown suspect was observed in a grey car at the Yoga Studio, but M.L. Dunn employees were not able to provide any additional information. The employees believed the suspect vehicle possibly had a flat tire.

Report 18-074695: Macala Sue Ann Williams, 22, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs. She was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 18-2630-09: The theft of a girl’s teal colored Schwinn Admiral bike was reported in the 7300 block of Dodson Road. The bike was parked against the back of the house when it was stolen

Wednesday, Sept. 26

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1802: The theft of a restored Rochester Quadrajet Carburetor valued between $1,200 and $1,500 was reported at Chris’ Carb Shop. The carburetor was on display on a shelf near the front of the store. Security footage revealed a group of four possible suspects. The vehicle the suspects arrived in was a maroon 1985 Pontiac sedan. The license plates provided police with an address of the person that owns the Pontiac.

City of Englewood

Report 18-074886: An unknown subject broke the front passenger side window parked in the lot at Northmont Animal Clinic. The victim believes the vehicle was broken into because a large bag that looks similar to a female’s purse was on the floorboard.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Clay Township

Report 18-2636-09: The theft of Bobcat Forklift attachment was reported in the 8400 block of Number Nine Road.

Friday, Sept. 28

City of Englewood

Report 18-075442: A 13-year-old runaway male was located in Englewood and turned over to Clayton Police.

Report 18-075487: Police and medics responded to Walmart on the report of white in a vehicle who was overdosing. Medics arrived and administered four doses of Narcan. He was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital for evaluation. Teddy A. Hunt, 30, of Parker City, Ind., was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 18-2641-09: Police responded to an alarm at Melody 49 Drive-in and found the west glass doors to the concession stand broken. A metal cash drawer was removed from the counter. A ticket booth was also broken into but nothing was taken.

Saturday, Sept. 29

City of Englewood

Report 18-075751: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a theft in progress. An unknown black male who avoided apprehension on a theft attempt at Meijer on Sept. 25 placed two bottle of wine in his grocery cart and then selected a backpack from the shelf and put the wine bottles in the backpack. The male then passed the self-checkout lanes and exited the store. An Asset Protection associate approached the suspect and identified himself. The black male dropped the merchandise and fled on foot toward Steak ‘N Shake and had possibly gotten into a silver Chevy Malibu. Asset Protection then advised the male was last seen running up Savina Avenue. Officers extensively searched the neighborhood but could not locate the suspect. A Clayton officer spotted the silver Malibu southbound on Garber Road and made a traffic stop. The vehicle was occupied by three females who denied knowing the male other than his name being D.J. Two of the three females were shown to have active warrants and were taken into custody by the Clayton officer.

Report 18-075808: Vanessa N. Canty, 41, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

18-2654-09: An officer stopped a vehicle for marked lanes violation and found the driver was under suspension and the vehicle’s plates were expired. The driver was advised that his vehicle was going to be towed and during an inventory search the officer opened the armrest and noticed the strong odor of marijuana. A silver cylindrical tin containing a pill bottle with marijuana inside and multicolored pipe with burnt residue was discovered. Matthew T. Addington, 44, of Union City, Ind., was charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Sept. 30

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1823: An unknown subject entered four unlocked vehicles parked at a residence in the 3600 block of Greenbay Drive, two in the street and two in the driveway. Only one vehicle had items stolen. A total of $200 cash was removed from one vehicle along with the title. Surveillance cameras captured an unknown male subject opening doors to the vehicles at 1:28 a.m.

Report CL18-1825: An unknown subject entered two unlocked vehicles on Caldero Court. One vehicle had a cell phone, driver’s license, debit card and a women’s wedding ring removed. Documents belonging to the victim were found in a nearby sewer drain and on the street. Police observed a distinct marking drawn in the dew on the rear driver’s side windows of both vehicles. The marking was a square with a circle in the middle.

Report CL18-1827: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6800 block of Park Vista Road and removed a GPS unit and ransacked the glove box.

Report CL18-1828: A resident came to the police department to report that he found a black backpack in his driveway that morning. The backpack contained numerous items including prescription bottles, paperwork and clothing. Police went to the address of the person listed on the prescription bottles on Old Salem Road. He confirmed ownership of the backpack but advised that his unlocked vehicle had been entered and additional items were stolen. Two Dell laptop computers, an Apple iPad and grey Samsonite backpack. Police received several theft complaints in this time period, all of which are likely related.

Report CL18-1829: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Skylark Drive. The center console was emptied out and everything on her front seat was out of place. The victim’s Dayton International Airport work ID and parking pass were stolen along with some miscellaneous items.

Report CL18-1830: Unknown subjects entered two unlocked vehicles in the 1200 block of Westbrook Road. A state ID card, multiple debit cards and expensive clothing were stolen. Video surveillance cameras captured footage of three unknown male subjects involved in the theft. One male opened the driver’s door of an SUV and begins look through the vehicle. A second male wearing a backpack opened the driver’s door of a car and begins looking through the vehicle with a flashlight. A third suspect can be seen behind the vehicles closer to Westbrook Road possibly acting as a lookout.

Report CL18-1832: The theft of two bicycles from a residence in the 3900 block of Willowcreek Drive was reported. A girl’s multicolored (pink, white, turquoise and mostly black) bike was stolen along with a boy’s black and red Mongoose bike. The bikes were leaning against the garage door in the driveway. A juvenile male that lives nearby was recently involved in multiple thefts of bikes in the City of Englewood.

Report CL18-1833: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Skylark Drive and removed a T0m-Tom GPS unit and key ring containing keys to the victim’s house.

City of Englewood

Report 18-075964: Jacob T.R. Tigner, 27, of Riverside, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2665-09: An officer pulled a vehicle over for having only one working headlight and upon approaching the vehicle detected the odor or marijuana. An officer located a marijuana cigarette inside a pack of Marlboro cigarettes and a colored glass pipe hidden behind a speaker. Nicholas J. Halley, 28, of New Madison, was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Oct. 1

Clay Township

Report 18-2668-10: An officer pulled a vehicle over on Arlington Road for failing to dim its bright headlights. After turning around to get behind the vehicle the officer observed that the vehicle was being driven much slower than the posted speed limit and weaving within its lane. After coming to the stop sign at National Road the driver sat motionless for a long period of time without proceeding even though no cross traffic was present. A traffic stop was initiated and upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of perfume was detected along with a slight odor of alcohol. The female driver appeared to be only wearing underpants on her lower body so a female officer from Brookville was requested to respond to the scene. Jamison D. Wallen, 45, of Lewisburg, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to dim headlights. She registered at .179 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons, transported to her residence and released to a sober friend.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

