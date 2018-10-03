Union resident in need of transplant

DAYTON — With the cost of a life-saving transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden.

COTA is a national 501(c) 3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. In Dayton, volunteers are raising funds for COTA in honor of transplant patients like Union resident, Shane Robison.

Because Robison has been diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, the transplant team at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland has recommended a life-saving lung transplant. Dayton volunteers are raising $65,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Additional volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Karen Creel at 513-312-6045 or karen.creellakes@gmail.com.

COTA helps transplant families avoid financial devastation. Transplant procedure costs range from $100,000 to more than $800,000. Once the transplant is complete, families face significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while parents are out of work and often living with the hospitalized child far from home. These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families with lifetime totals often exceeding $1 million. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Robison has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. The organization’s priority is to assure that no child or young adult is denied a transplant or excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of funds. One hundred percent of all funds raised in honor of patients assist with transplant-related expenses for a patient’s lifetime.

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Team Shane Fight On” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforTeamShaneFightOn.com.

Click on this photo, print it out and take it to Milano’s at 1834 Brown Street in Dayton to help raise funds for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, which will assist Union resident Shane Robison with a life-saving lung transplant due to his lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Milanos-1.jpg Click on this photo, print it out and take it to Milano’s at 1834 Brown Street in Dayton to help raise funds for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, which will assist Union resident Shane Robison with a life-saving lung transplant due to his lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Contributed photo Robison https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_ShaneRobison-1.jpg Robison Contributed photo