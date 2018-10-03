AIM Media Midwest acquires Brookville Star

BROOKVILLE — AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced Tuesday that it has acquired the weekly Brookville Star newspaper serving Brookville from Schloss Media, Inc.

In conjunction with this acquisition, AIM has sold four weekly newspapers serving Lorain County (OH) to Schloss Media, Inc. The weekly newspapers in Lorain County are Oberlin News-Tribune, Wellington Enterprise, Amherst News Times and Lorain County Community Guide.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

For more information, please contact Jeremy L. Halbreich, Chairman and CEO, AIM Media Management, LLC at 214-697-9779 or halbreich@amercomm.com.

Company also sells Lorain County weekly publications