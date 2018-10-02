MVCTC recognizes Students of the Month

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Health and Consumer Science department is proud to recognize Students of the Month for September, Springg White of West Carrollton High School and Melaney Stewart of Northmont High School.

These students were nominated by their instructors for their academic scholarship, having a positive attitude, possessing leadership skills, having 97 percent or better attendance, and providing service to their school and community.

Springg White is a senior student within the Cosmetology program at MVCTC. Springg is currently a student ambassador at MVCTC and is a leader within her program.

Mrs. Turner, Cosmetology instructor, stated, “Springg is a model student that comes to class every day with a positive attitude and is always ready and willing to lend a helping hand.”

Melaney Stewart is a Senior Medical Careers student. The Medical Careers program is led by Mrs. Powers and Mrs. Helman. Melaney currently has a 3.94 GPA and has obtained 97 percent or better attendance.

Mrs. Hellman states, “Melaney is an excellent student that balances work, friendships, and her academics.”

Marion’s Piazza supports and sponsors the Health and Consumer Sciences Student of the Month program.

What started almost 50 years ago as the Montgomery County JVS has transformed into the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC). While the name has changed, the mission remains the same. We are dedicated to providing training for in-demand jobs and college-readiness skills for high school and adult students across Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties.

MVCTC September Health and Consumer Science Students of the month are Melaney Stewart (left) of Northmont and Springg White of West Carrollton. Both were recognized for academic achievement, attitude, leadership skills, and attendance. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Students.jpg MVCTC September Health and Consumer Science Students of the month are Melaney Stewart (left) of Northmont and Springg White of West Carrollton. Both were recognized for academic achievement, attitude, leadership skills, and attendance. Contributed photo

White and Stewart recognized for achievement, attitude, attendance

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.