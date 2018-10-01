Schools team with cities for safety exercise

CLAYTON — Northmont City Schools and the City of Clayton Public Safety Department, in partnership with Emergency Response Teams from the cities of Englewood, Union, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Premier Health, will be conducting a full-scale safety drill at Northmont Middle School on Wednesday, October 17.

Updated safety measures in Ohio schools have expanded the emergency management test requirements, which now include conducting a full-scale exercise every three years in every building. Northmont Middle School will be the site of the first district exercise and the focus will be on staff and student training. A number of emergency vehicles will be on-site to support this training event.

The full-scale drill will last the entire school day on October 17. Students have a 2-hour delay and will start school at 9:45 a.m. They will be provided with detailed information at the start of their day and remain under Northmont staff supervision throughout the entire experience.

The exercise will include students and staff participating in a variety of activities. Wait time during the drill will be utilized to provide students with instruction in basic first aid, provided by Premier Health medical specialists who will also be on-site. Law enforcement will use blank rounds in an empty section of the school to demonstrate the sound of gunfire. Students who hear the blank rounds will be given avenues to discuss their experience with staff and law enforcement.

“Northmont is very sensitive to the fact we are trying to provide important and mandated safety training while balancing the needs of our staff and students with these experiences,” said Student Services Director Leslie Hobbs.

Students and staff will spend the last part of the day in small group discussions. Counseling staff and School Resource Officers will also be available to answer student and staff questions. Parents are encouraged to process the day’s events with their child, discuss staying safe beyond the school setting, and alerting the school to any concerns.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Northmont_Logo.jpg

Full-scale drill will last entire school day on Oct. 17