ENGLEWOOD — Value Added Packaging, VAP, a custom corrugated box manufacturer, located in Englewood, had the honor of a visit Tuesday from Clay Mathile, former CEO of The Iams Company and the founder and Chairman of the Board of Aileron (a non-profit organization with the goal of helping private business owners find greater success), along with Nicole Luisi, Director, Research & Development at Aileron.

The two joined Team VAP at their facility yesterday to meet the VAP Team, see their Culture and Professional Management System in place and tour their organization.

“We were so very honored they came to visit us and see what we do here at VAP. What an amazing experience for us all,” said Mari Wenrick, VAP’s Chief Champion of Culture.“There is so much we learned from Mr. Mathile in the time he was here. He is a brilliant Man and we are so delighted he wanted to come see us.”

Aileron is a non-profit organization with the goal of helping private-business owners find greater

success. Aileron’s advisors include former business owners and leaders who have been where you are. They know that applying management concepts is an art and that sometimes you just need someone to reassure and support you.

VAP is a custom corrugated box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP believes in changing the way our customers buy packaging, so it is pain-free and seamlessly integrated in to their product and processes in a caring and cost-effective way. This allows our customers to focus on what they do best. VAP is a service company in a commodity world.

Pictured left to right: Jarod and Mari Wenrick of Value Added Packaging with Clay Mathile and Nicole Luisi of Aileron. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_VAP.jpg Pictured left to right: Jarod and Mari Wenrick of Value Added Packaging with Clay Mathile and Nicole Luisi of Aileron. Contributed photo

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832-9595 or visit vapmanaged.com

