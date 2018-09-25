Roll of Recognition seeks nominees

CLAYTON — The Northmont Roll of Recognition, sponsored by the Northmont Education Foundation is currently seeking nominees for the hallmark award of the Northmont community.

The award was created in the fall of 1990 and over 80 members have been inducted and have plaques hanging in the Northmont Community Auditorium.

The mission is to identify and recognize individuals who contributed time, effort, and commitment in exemplary ways directly to or in benefit of the Northmont School system and community. Three separate categories were formed to recognize an alumnus, community member, and educator. Each year an induction ceremony, in conjunction with the Northmont graduation ceremonies, is held to recognize each new class of recipients.

The nomination form can be found on the Northmont website www.northmontschools.net and the deadline is January 7, 2019.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_NorthmontCitySchools.jpg