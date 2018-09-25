Gamma Zeta chapter elects officers

ENGLEWOOD — Officers for the 2018-2019 Laurette Gamma Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi were recently elected.

Diane Morey was elected treasurer; Joni Jankowski, corresponding secretary, Evelyn Coalt, vice president; Joyce Comer, recording secretary; and Connie Gilhooly, president.

The purpose of the organization is three-fold: It is a social outlet, a cultural forum, and an opportunity for service. Beta Sigma Phi is dedicated to giving women an opportunity to grow, both in mind and in spirit. Since its founding, Beta Sigma Phi has taken its place among the most successful women’s organizations in the world.

Beta Sigma Phi is not connected with any school or college, and is non- political and non-sectarian.

If you would be interested in attending a meeting please contact Evelyn Coalt at (937) 276-2242 or Coalt3145@gmail.com

Pictured left to right: Diane Morey, treasurer; Joni Jankowski, corresponding secretary; Evelyn Coalt, vice president; Joyce Comer, recording secretary; and Connie Gilhooly, president. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_LauretteGammaZeta.jpg Pictured left to right: Diane Morey, treasurer; Joni Jankowski, corresponding secretary; Evelyn Coalt, vice president; Joyce Comer, recording secretary; and Connie Gilhooly, president. Contributed photo