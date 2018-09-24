Northmont & Centerville bands to battle

DAYTON — Northmont High School Band and Centerville High School Band will compete in the 7th week of the Goodwill Drive to Victory’s 12th season, sponsored by Arby’s.

Drive to Victory Band Edition is a friendly competition each week between two local high school bands that battle off the field in a donation drive benefiting Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

Monday, October 8, through Friday, October 12 donation trailers will be parked at the following high schools:

Northmont: 4916 National Rd, Clayton, OH 45315

Centerville: 500 E Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459

Attendants will be at the above High School locations from: Monday, noon – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – noon to assist with donations and provide receipts. The school band community that collects the most weight by Friday afternoon will be announced during WHIO-TV’s Touchdown 7. The winning Band will receive $200 and the runner up will receive $100 from Arby’s.

These donated items will be sold in Goodwill Stores and at the Goodwill Auto Auction with proceeds supporting the mission of helping people with disabilities and other needs here in the community.

At the conclusion of the season the School Band that has collected the most overall weight during their Drive To Victory week will receive an additional $1,000 from Arby’s.

Since 2007, the Goodwill Stores Drive to Victory campaign has generated more than 1 million pounds of clothing and household items along with more than 75 vehicles from around the Miami Valley. More than $25,000 in funds has been provided to area school through the Drive to Victory program.

For more information, visit the website at gesmv.org.

