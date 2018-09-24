Northmont FISH Food Pantry needs donations

The children are back in school and the weather is changing. Soon we will be faced with Jack Frost and high utility bills.

Now is the time to keep the shelves stocked in the Northmont FISH pantry and hangers filled in the clothes closet. Coats, hats, socks, boots and gloves will be needed to keep our precious cargo warm.

There are so many families who are struggling to keep the utilities on and the rent paid.

The food pantry is a necessity for the residents; you can help the families with donations of nonperishable food. Canned tomatoes, meat, fruit and vegetables are awesome! Pasta, oatmeal and items that require only the addition of water to cook are a big help. Pasta sauces, salsas, soups etc. are really nice because you can create a meal of these over pasta or potatoes. This is a time Mom can get creative.

We try to keep crackers, cookies, peanut butter, applesauce and juices for the small children in the families in stock.

The harvest of fresh vegetable has been a great extra for the food boxes.

We give a hygiene pack with each visit. These are luxury items when you are down and out and need necessities.

We also think of the pets and have a need for dog and cat food.

Monetary donations are welcomed to purchase items for the pantry. Checks can be mailed

to P.O. Box 102, Englewood, Ohio 45322 or dropped off at the Northmont FISH Pantry at 265 Smith Drive, Englewood.

All donations are appreciated.

In His service.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_CandyGauldin.jpg