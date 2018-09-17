Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Clay Township

Report 18-2422-08: An officer observed subject walking up and down Shoreline Drive and stopped to see if he was lost or needed assistance. The subject did not have any identification on him and said he was in a hurry. He provided his name and Social Security number. After checking his information it was discovered the subject had warrants out of Clermont, Highland and Montgomery counties. The Clermont and Highland warrants were outside the pickup area. Jarrod C. Hasty, 35, at large, was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County Western Division Court for failure to appear. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Aug. 30

Clay Township

Report 18-2429-08: Criminal damaging was reported in the 10500 block of Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd. The complainant showed police a truck and trailer that had parked on a field access drive causing ruts in the grass. The driver of the truck stated he was performing concrete at an adjacent property and the client told him to park his truck in the access drive. The driver agreed to take care of the damage caused by his truck.

Monday, Sept. 3

City of Englewood

Report 18-068284: Mickey A. Williams, 34, of Dayton 45406, was charged with driving with no driver’s license. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

City of Englewood

Report 18-068550: Randy L. Pinkston, 52, of Englewood, was charged with driving under suspension on an original charge of operating a vehicle intoxicated, and was also charged with financial responsibility act suspension. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-068818: Donald L. Baker, 73, of Trotwood, was charged with violating a protection order on Robinwood Court. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 18-068840: Micah S. Overholts, 35, of Eaton, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-068859: An unknown subject smashed the rear driver’s side window on a vehicle parked in the Pet Valu lot and removed backpack containing a laptop computer, Kindle Fire and various school notebooks.

City of Union

Report 18-068626: Police responded to P&G on the report of an argument between a truck driver and security guards the resulted in an alleged assault. The truck driver filed charges against a guard who he claimed shoved him during the argument. Sheldon Long, 26, of Trotwood, was charged with assault. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for review.

Report 18-068759: A new park bench recently installed a Wellfield Park was damaged by an unknown subject. It appeared as if someone used a circular saw to cut the bench in an attempt to remove a section.

Friday, Sept. 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-069109: Police responded to the 4600 block of Cutlass Drive on the report of a domestic disturbance between a brother and sister. Based on the circumstances both were charged with domestic violence. A 13-year-old female was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. A 15-year-old male was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for evaluation. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Friday, Sept. 7

City of Englewood

Report 18-069417: Christopher R. Rebosky, 35, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespass in the 100 block of Chris Drive. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-069345: Police responded to the 100 block of S. Old Mill Road on the report of a domestic incident. Kyle J. Carpenter, 29, of Fairborn, was charged with assault and issued a summons to appear in court.

Saturday, Sept. 8

City of Englewood

Report 18-069541: Trisha K. Clayton, 41, of Fairborn, was charged with driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. She registered at .107 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-069634: David E. Goodall, 51, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-069670: An unknown subject both passenger side tires on a rental car parked on Robinwood Court.

Sunday, Sept. 9

City of Englewood

Report 18-069806: Police responded to Walmart on a theft in progress with the suspect attempting to leave in an SUV. An officer stopped the vehicle near the exit for driving without having its headlights on. Amber D. Allen, 41, of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. A short time later Walmart advised another suspect left the store with a cart full of merchandise and was heading towards a nearby urgent care. An officer located the suspect who stated she had just left the store and was trying to get a ride because the person she had come to the store with had left her behind. She denied stealing from the store. The officer found a shopping cart behind the urgent care and inside one of the dumpsters found new merchandise from Walmart that were soaked in liquid at the bottom of the dumpster. Tawana R. Howard, 39, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft, criminal damaging and was arrested on an active warrant. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-069983: Sean M. Beeker, 38, of Dayton 45414, was charged with criminal trespass at the Villas of Englewood. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Sept. 10

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1710: An officer pulled a vehicle over that resulted in the driving being issued a citation. The citation required that the driver call someone to come pick her up. The driver called her son who responded to the scene. After checking his driving status the officer discovered he was a wanted subject. Justin J. Jefferson, Jr., 19, of Clayton 45415, was arrested on a warrant issued by Beavercreek Police. Jefferson was transported to Fricker’s on Woodman Drive and released to a Beavercreek officer.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-2.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind