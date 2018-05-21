Bolts fall to Mason in district final

CINCINNATI — Northmont took a 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning but couldn’t push another run across as Mason rallied to post a 13-3 run-rule victory Sunday evening in six innings during the district final at Princeton High School.

Mason improved to 24-5 overall while the Thunderbolts ended their season at 17-12.

After an hour long lightning delay the game got under way at 8 p.m.

Ryan Pullins hit a lead-off single in the 2nd inning and Garrett McGough drew a walk. Jon Eber laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners and Will Miller reached on an error by Mason second baseman Mason Holloway with Pullins scoring Northmont’s first run. Cole Stephens, who was the Bolts’ starting pitcher, stroked a two run single to center to give Northmont an early three run advantage.

The Comets rallied with four runs in the home half of the 2nd inning. Stephens beaned back-to-back hitters and a one out fielding error loaded the bases. Jack Buckley drew a walk to force-in the first run and with two outs Mason centerfielder Cole Harting belted a bases clearing triple to give the Comets a 4-3 lead.

Mason added two more runs in the third on a walk, a double by Harrison Johnson and an RBI single by Ben Kraus. Harting belted another triple in fourth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Nick Northcut for a 7-3 lead.

The Comets ended the game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth on a pair of singles, a walk two errors and two hit batters to secure the 13-3 victory.

Despite the loss the Thunderbolts finished the season with five straight victories, two in postseason play, before the loss to Mason.

When pointed out that his team had a nice run to conclude the 2018 campaign, Coach Chuck Harlow said, “Yeah we did. You know the old Wide World of Sports slogan, ‘The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat’ we experienced both of those in the last 24 hours.”

Northmont defeated Troy 2-0 in nine innings Saturday night at Wright State before seeing the wheels fall off against Mason.

“We had such a hard-fought game last night and tonight it just seemed like nothing went our way,” Harlow noted. “Our kids have fought all year long. Some years it comes easy and some years it doesn’t. We’ve had to fight the weather all spring but we stayed together as a team and kept working. We didn’t take one day off the entire season. The kids just kept coming to practice and tried to get better every day. As a coach what else could you ask for? It is a great bunch of kids and we are going to miss the seniors, who are a great bunch of guys. Tonight Mason just handed it to us and that is all there is to it.”

NMT 030 000 – 03 5 3

MAS 042 106 – 13 8 1

Will Miller maneuver past Mason catcher Jack Buckley, who couldn't hang on to the ball, to score Northmont's third and final run. Starting pitcher Cole Stephens flips the ball to first baseman Ryan Pullins to put out Cole Harting in the bottom of the first inning. Caden Cronebach pulls back on an attempted bunt. Cole Stephens delivers a pitch to the plate against Mason. The Thunderbolts pose with their District Runner-up trophy.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

