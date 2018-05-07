Lady Bolts run rule Piqua in sectional

CLAYTON — An eight run 4th inning powered Northmont to a 16-2 home field victory Monday over Piqua in the opening round of sectional tournament play.

Northmont batted around with 13 at-bats in the 4th inning to put the game away. The Lady Bolts took a 3-0 lead in bottom of the 1st inning on singles by Cassy Lewis, Anna Mangen, D.J. Shepherd and Hannah Seagraves and added four more runs in the 2nd inning with another single by Lewis and back-to-back home runs by Mangen and Shepherd.

Lewis, who struck out 13, stroked another single in the 3rd inning to score Sydney McGilton who reached on an error to make it 8-0. In the 4th inning Emily Frantz and Kassie Kelemen drew walks, Seagraves and Megan Rasor reached base on errors and Emma Bodiker belted a double. Kaylee Wood and Lewis drew consecutive walks, Maddie Gilvin singled, Frantz drew another walk and Kelemen singled to boost the lead to 16-0.

Piqua got both its runs in the top of the 5th inning. Kamy Trissell got aboard via a fielding error and advanced to second on a passed ball. Lewis struck out the next two hitters before Lily Stewart got an infield hit that sent Trissell to third. Trissell scored on a wild pitch. Sarah Marion and Elizabeth Kidwell drew back-to-back walks to load the bases but Lewis struck out Mariah Blankenship to end the game. Lewis struck out the side in the 2nd and third innings en route to her 13 strikeout performance. The Lady Bolts pounded out 13 hits in support of her pitching effort.

The loss ended Piqua’s season with an overall record of 6-21. Northmont improved to 17-9 and advances to host Springfield (7-14) on Wednesday. Northmont defeated the Wildcats 7-3 during regular season play, but didn’t put the game away until late, which Coach Kris Mangen believes led to Springfield choosing to be in the same bracket as her Thunderbolts.

“The first time we played Springfield we made them look a lot better than we should have, so they picked us for a reason because they think they can beat us,” Mangen said. “I feel we can disappoint them on Wednesday and continue to play.”

Mangen was thrilled with how well her team played against Piqua.

“Cassy struck out 13 and we just pounded the ball today. It was awesome,” Mangen said. “It was nice to see the girls come out with energy and excitement and do everything that we want. We hit the ball really well and defensively we played well. Everybody got to play and we had some JV players come through with some big hits. There is nothing we can complain about. We just have to get back at it tomorrow in practice and play Wednesday against Springfield.”

