Northmont to host Ohio State Football Clinic

CLAYTON — An Ohio State Football Clinic for high school coaches will be held Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at Northmont High School, 4916 W. National Rd., Clayton. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Enter Doors 11 (main athletics entrance on south side of building) and 13 (south side of building closer to the middle school). There is no charge to attend.

Speakers include OSU Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach Larry Johnson and Offensive Line Coach Greg Studrawa. The clinic will feature Coach Johnson speaking on defensive line play and Coach Studrawa speaking on offensive line play. Both coaches will have a question/answer session preceding their presentation.

Parking is available outside Doors 11 and 13. The parking lots are accessible from National Road and Crestway Drive.

