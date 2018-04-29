Troy Mangen signs with Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA — Troy Mangen, a 2013 graduate of Northmont High School, signed Saturday as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Mangen signed as a tight end. He played both tight end and defensive end at Northmont. While at Northmont he was two-time All-League honoree at tight end and helped lead his team to the co-division title his senior year. Mangen earned an invitation to the Ohio North-South All-Star game and also played on the basketball and baseball team.

He attended Ohio University where he was a four-year starter for Ohio at tight end. He finished his senior season with 13 catches for 139 yards with two touchdowns. Mangen averaged 12.9 yards per catch and helped Ohio set a number of offensive records in 2017.

His father, Mike, and Uncle Doug, were both star linebackers for Northmont. Both attended Ohio University where both were captains of the football team.

Troy Mangen dives for a catch in the end zone while playing for Ohio University. Photo courtesy ohiobobcats.com