Lady Bolts beat Fairmont on Senior Night

CLAYTON — It was fitting that two seniors came through in the clutch Friday to help lead the Northmont fast-pitch softball team to a come-from-behind victory on Senior Night.

With the game tied 3-3 senior Cassy Lewis laid down a one out bunt single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Senior Anna Mangen followed with a single to right field with Lewis sliding in safe at home with the winning run.

Lewis also pitched the entire game to earn the victory. She went 7 innings, scattered five hits, issued one walk and struck out six.

“It was awesome on Senior Night to have two seniors make this win happen,” said Assistant Coach Breanna Fisher, a 2008 Northmont graduate. “Cassy Lewis did an awesome job pitching today. We have to work on working ahead in the count and then we can do some damage. I felt like we gave them way too many opportunities, but we did take advantage of their mistakes.”

Northmont took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. D.J. Shepherd made it all the way to third base on a wild throw to first by Fairmont pitcher Keira Teserovitch. She scored on a sacrifice bunt by Kassie Kelemen.

The top of the 5th inning saw the Bolts commit back-to-back errors to put Fairmont runners at first and third. Rebecca Johnson belted a one-out double to deep centerfield to score Emma Stedron and Aimee Haskins and then Johnson scored on a two-out single by Caitlin Wilson to give Fairmont a 3-1 lead.

Lewis drew a walk in the bottom of the 5th and raced to second when ball four resulted in a wild pitch. Mangen hit a ground ball to third but a wild throw to first allowed Lewis to score with Mangen racing all the way to third base. Shepherd followed with a single to left to score Mangen to tie the game 3-3 to setup the 7th inning heroics by Lewis and Mangen that secured the victory.

With the win Northmont improved to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play while Fairmont fell to 10-3 and 7-3 in conference play.

FMT 000 030 0 – 3 5 4

NMT 000 120 1 – 4 5 2

D.J. Shepherd slides in to score Northmont's first run against Fairmont. Pitcher Cassy Lewis throws to first baseman Sydney Weaver on a ground out by Fairmont's Rebecca Johnson. Cassy Lewis beats the throw to plate to score the winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning off a single to right field by Anna Mangen.

Northmont posts come from behind victory

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

