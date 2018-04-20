Lady Bolts come up short vs Greenville

FAIRBORN — A walk, a triple and a throwing error enabled Greenville’s softball team to score two runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning that led to a 2-1 victory Thursday over Northmont during the Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase at Wright State.

Chloe Sowry drew a walk in the bottom of the 3rd inning and Morgan Gilbert belted a triple to give Greenville a one run lead. Gilbert scored when Northmont catcher Sydney McGilton threw the ball back to the mound in the dirt. The ball rolled into center field enabling Gilbert to scamper home with what would prove to be the game-winning run.

Northmont pitcher Cassy Lewis got a pair of ground outs and a strikeout to end the inning. Lewis threw six innings, gave up two hits, walked two, hit one batter and struck out eight. Lewis struck out two hitters in the 4th and 5th innings and one in the 6th.

The Bolts’ lone run came in the top of 7th inning. Kassie Kelemen led off with a single to left. Emily Frantz came in to pinch-run. Sydney Weaver followed with a double to deep left. Frantz stumbled on her way to the plate but recovered in time to beat the throw. Emma Bodiker came in to pinch-run for Weaver and advanced to third on a ground out but was left stranded when the next two hitters hit into ground outs to end the game.

The Lady Bolts missed a chance to take the lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Sydney Weaver hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a single to right center by D.J. Shepherd. Marissa Bardonaro followed with a single to center and as Weaver headed to third Northmont Coach Kris Mangen gave her the green light to score. Freshman center fielder Nyesha Wright fired a strong throw to the first base side of the plate with Greenville catcher Chloe Sowry diving to her left to apply the tag.

Northmont hit the ball well, but just not often enough in the same inning. Greenville pitcher Caitlin Christman worked seven innings, gave up eight hits, struck out one and allowed one run with no walks.

The loss was Northmont’s third in a row. The Lady Bolts lost back-to-back games to No. 1 state ranked Lebanon 9-0 and 11-0 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I told the girls, I’m disappointed in the outcome but I am not disappointed in their effort,” Coach Mangen said. “We struggled making the play sometimes, but offensively we out-hit them. We just cannot string our hits together. We have got to take advantage of getting runners in scoring position and trying to advance them. There is small ball and sacrifice fly – we just have to turn the corner somehow and hope for the best. Tonight we played five and a half good innings. We just had one inning where we made a mental mistake and a physical mistake and they took advantage of it. Obviously with tomorrow being a league game we need to beat Centerville just like they need to beat us.”

NMT 000 000 1 – 1 8 1

GRV 002 000 x – 2 2 0

Emily Frantz stumbles on her way to scoring Northmont’s lone run against Greenville. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_EmilyFrantz.jpg Emily Frantz stumbles on her way to scoring Northmont’s lone run against Greenville. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest D.J. Shepherd strokes a single to right center in the top of the 2nd inning. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_DJ_Shepherd.jpg D.J. Shepherd strokes a single to right center in the top of the 2nd inning. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Sydney Weaver gets tagged out at the plate by Greenville catcher Chloe Sowry in the top of the 2nd inning while trying to score from second base on a two-out single to center by Marissa Bardonaro. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_Weaver_out.jpg Sydney Weaver gets tagged out at the plate by Greenville catcher Chloe Sowry in the top of the 2nd inning while trying to score from second base on a two-out single to center by Marissa Bardonaro. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind