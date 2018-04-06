Abels steps down as Bolts’ hoops coach

CLAYTON — Collin Abels, Northmont boys basketball coach, resigned Thursday stating he wanted to spend more time with family.

“I have poured 20 years of my heart and soul into coaching, and now I want to pour my heart and soul into my wife and kids. Although I will miss coaching, I do not want to miss my three young girls growing up,” Abels stated. “I am very grateful for all the coaching opportunities I’ve had and all of the great athletes and coaches I have had the privilege of working with.”

Abels was on the varsity football coaching staff and also coached basketball at the middle school level as head coach at the 7th grade, 8th grade, 9th grade, and JV levels. He also spent two years as a varsity assistant basketball coach before becoming head coach. Prior to coming to Northmont in 2000, Coach Abels spent two years at Greeneview where he was a middle school basketball coach and head varsity baseball coach. Since arriving at Northmont, Abels has also spent time as an assistant coach in football starting in 2000, serving seven years as the defensive coordinator, and spending three years as a varsity baseball assistant. He was named interim varsity basketball coach in 2013 and was officially named head coach in 2014. From 2013 to 2018 his team’s compiled an overall record of 61-58.

He was named National West Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading the Thunderbolts to a 20-5 overall and 9-2 conference record.

Coach Abels is a 1993 graduate of Northmont High School. Throughout high school, Collin played football, basketball, and baseball. During his career, he earned nine Varsity Letters, was elected Captain in all three sports, and earned All-GMVC honors in all three sports. In basketball, Coach Abels was chosen 2nd Team All GMVC, 1st Team All District 9, and Team MVP his senior year. He holds the career interception record in football with 14. He has been inducted into the Northmont Athletic Hall of Fame, the Northmont Football Hall of Fame, and the Northmont Baseball Hall of Fame.

Abels went to the University of Dayton on a baseball scholarship, earning All-League Honors twice and Team MVP his senior year while obtaining his undergraduate and Master’s degrees.

Abels http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_CollinAbels.jpg Abels

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind