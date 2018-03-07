Two wrestlers qualify for state

KETTERING — Senior Dylan Moran and sophomore Andrew Knick qualified for the state tournament during the Division I District tournament held at Kettering’s Trent Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Moran (195 pounds) qualified for state but dislocated his shoulder during the championship match against Jake Thompson of Cincinnati Moeller. Moran took an injury default to place second. As of Tuesday he remained questionable to compete at state.

Knick (132 pounds) placed fourth, losing to Darnai Heard of Cincinnati LaSalle 3-1 in the battle for third place.

“Friday night we started out really well,” Northmont Coach Scott Newburg said. “We had some tough matches and everybody but one wrestler ended up winning a match. Freshman Colin Mellott lost his first two.”

Freshman Eli Newburg (152 pounds) lost his first match by a 14-0 major decision to Jestin Love of Butler in the first round of the tournament but came back to score a 6-4 decision in overtime against Hunter Chaney of Harrison in the first round of consolation.

Senior Ezra Smith (145 pounds) also lost in the first round of the tournament by a fall (3:32) to Amar Thomas of Fairfield. In the first round of consolation Smith scored a 6-0 decision over Phillip Nared of Xenia.

“Dylan and Andrew did a great job,” Newburg noted. “They both beat kids they should have beat to get into the semifinals. Bryan Heyward was our big surprise. He came in fourth out of our sectional and pinned Garrett Bledsoe of LaSalle in the first round of the tournament.”

Heyward’s pin came at 5:40 and in the quarterfinal match of the 220 pound weight class he scored a 9-1 major decision over Trevor Hankins of Cincinnati Moeller. Heyward lost by a fall in 5:54 in the semifinal to Cameron Sauerwein of Harrison. In the consolation semifinal Heyward faced Bledsoe again, but this time lost a close 3-2 decision to place sixth overall.

“He did a great job getting to the semifinals where he lost,” Newburg said. “In order to get to state he had to wrestle and beat Bledsoe and lost a really close match, which put him in consolation semi where he ended up placing fifth.”

Heyward will go to state as an alternate. If a wrestle from the Kettering district becomes injured or disqualified Heyward would be eligible to wrestle.

Knick lost to two-time state placer Jordan Ward of Moeller by an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinal Knick scored a 7-5 decision against Seth Taylor of Western Brown to qualify for state.

“In the match for third place Knick faced a kid ranked in the Top 10 from LaSalle and ended up losing 3-1, but he had a good tournament to place fourth,” Newburg said.

Moran faced Nick Coyle of Butler in the semifinal and trailed by one point with 15 seconds to go.

“He came back to tie it up and then beat Coyle in overtime. We pride ourselves of being in great shape, so winning in overtime was great for Moran,” Newburg said. “In the finals he had to take a medical default because his shoulder dislocated. “

Newburg was pleased his team’s overall performance.

“We were in eighth place the first night out of 44 schools and the next day we ended up 11th, but with the team we had this year with a lot of young kids and with all of the forfeits I think that is great job,” Newburg added. “We always shoot to improve by the end of the year and to beat kids that we lost to earlier in the season and opponents that are ranked higher than us, so it just shows how hard we work.”

Division I District

at Kettering-Fairmont

1. LaSalle 229.0; 2. Elder 156.0; 3. Mason 132.0; 4. Butler 128.0; 5. Fairfield 99.5; 6. Harrison 95.5; 7. Western Brown 79.5; 8. Moeller 75.5; 9. Wayne 69.0; 10. Springboro 49.0; Winton Woods 49.0; 12. Northmont 46.5; 13. Miamisburg 39.0; 14. Princeton 33.0; Fairmont 33.0; 16. Beavercreek 32.0; 17. Centerville 27.0; 18. St. Xavier 26.0; 19. Little Miami 23.0; 20. Oak Hills 22.5; 21. Springfield 20.0; 22. Lak. East 18.0; 23. Lak. West 16.0; Tre. Edgewood 16.0; 25. Milford 14.0; 26. Sycamore 12.0; 27. Turpin 11.0; 28. Loveland 7.0; Cin. Northwest 7.0; Troy 7.0; 31. Talawanda 6.5; 32. West Clermont 6.0; Middletown 6.0; Lebanon 6.0; Tecumseh 6.0; 36. Fairborn 4.0; Kings 4.0; Xenia 4.0; 39. Hamilton 3.5; 40. Piqua 3.0; Colerain 3.0; Anderson 3.0; 43. Sidney 0.0; Western Hills 0.0;

Andrew Kick scored a 17-0 technical fall over Connar Davis of Lebanon in the opening round of the district tournament. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_AndrewKnick.jpg Andrew Kick scored a 17-0 technical fall over Connar Davis of Lebanon in the opening round of the district tournament. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Dylan Moran dislocated his shoulder in the championship match against Jake Thompson of Moeller. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_DylanMoran.jpg Dylan Moran dislocated his shoulder in the championship match against Jake Thompson of Moeller. Photo by Tom Slentz Bryan Heyward lost by a fall in 5:54 to Cameron Sauerwein of Harrison in the semifinal of the 220 pound weight class. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_BryanHeyward_TS.jpg Bryan Heyward lost by a fall in 5:54 to Cameron Sauerwein of Harrison in the semifinal of the 220 pound weight class. Photo by Tom Slentz

Heyward to go as an alternate

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind