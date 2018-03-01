Vital winter crisis program endangered

DAYTON — President Trump’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019 “zeroes” out the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, which so far have served more than 2,100 households—approximately 5,200 people in the Miami Valley—since November 1, 2017.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s (MVCAP) Winter Crisis Program (WCP) continues to help low income Ohioans threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain their utility service.

“This program is vital to the health and safety of thousands of households in our community,” said Cherish Cronmiller, CEO of MVCAP. “We ask residents to make contact with their legislators about the importance of this program. This budget calls for the complete elimination of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which would include the Summer and Winter Crisis programs.”

Ohioans with a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines ($43,050 for a family of four) are eligible.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) assisted more than 130,000 Ohioans statewide in 2016. HEAP’s Winter Crisis Program runs until March 31, 2018 and will continue to assist households in emergency situations where disconnection is threatened or bulk fuel is of a limited supply.

With approximately 71 percent of the $750,000 of the LIHEAP funds expended for the current Winter Crisis season, MVCAP will continue to assist clients through March 31 to exhaust the remainder of the funds.

MVCAP is a 501(c)3 private, nonprofit Community Action Agency, committed to eliminating the causes and conditions of poverty and promoting self-sufficiency through programs and services in the Miami Valley.

Reach the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership at (937) 341-5000.

