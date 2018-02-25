Spring for the Heart Benefit is April 6

ENGLEWOOD — KAP for the Heart was established in memory of 23 year-old Kieran Popp who passed away on September 3, 2015 from a Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

A 2010 graduate of Northmont High School and a member of the wrestling team Kieran passed away sometime between 1:30 and 6:30 am. Kieran’s family was unaware that he had a fatal heart disease that could have been treated.

KAP for the Heart will host its second annual ‘Spring for the Heart Benefit’ on April 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the American Legion Post 707 in Englewood.

KAP for the Heart (KAPftH) is part of Parent Heart Watch, the national voice solely dedicated to eliminating preventable deaths and disabilities from sudden cardiac arrest in youth by 2030.

Jeanene Popp, executive director of KAPftH, is part of a national coalition of parents who have lost a child, or whose child survived sudden cardiac arrest, together with allied health professionals who champion primary and secondary prevention in communities across the country.

“Their courage to protect other families from this tragedy will truly make a difference in protecting young hearts in The Greater Dayton Area,” said Parent Heart Watch Executive Director Michele Snyder, also the parent of a child lost to SCA.

KAP For the Heart is dedicated to bringing awareness about the importance of heart health in youth and young adults. The foundation promotes a proactive approach to heart conditions to prevent of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in youth. The long term goal of the foundation is to provide assistance to cardiac patients who are in need of support for daily tasks and/or financial assistance for medications and proper treatment.

“Kieran was a normal, seemingly healthy 23 year-old,” said Jeanene Popp, founder of the Foundation and Kieran’s mother. “I now know that this sort of thing is not rare, and we are working hard to raise awareness to institute cardiac screening programs for children in the local community.”

Kieran had a condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which is excessive thickening of the heart muscle, which can often be detected by a well-read electrocardiogram (ECG).

“While he had been excessively tired we believed it was a symptom of narcolepsy, with which he was diagnosed at the age of 19. I had no idea that sudden cardiac arrest was even a possibility,” said Jeanene Popp.

To learn more about KAP for the Heart and the Benefit Dinner, call 937-545-8244, email jpopp@kapfortheheart.org or visit http://kapfortheheart.weebly.com.

For more information on national SCA in youth advocacy, the Cardiac Chain of Survival, defibrillators (AEDs), heart screenings and events, Take the Prevention Promise at www.parentheartwatch.org.

Kieran Popp

Event raises awareness for sudden cardiac arrest in youth