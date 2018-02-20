Students learn car and tire maintenance

CLAYTON — Northmont DECA members along with AAA representative from the car clinic in Huber Heights worked together Feb. 15 to help teen drivers understand the importance of how to check tire pressure, understand tire wear, and have an understanding of basic car maintenance.

As more students get their license it is important for them to understand how to take care of their car and keep it safe on and off the road. This is the last of three separate events that have been housed at the high school this year as part of the ‘Northmont Drives it Home’ campaign.

Other topics that have been covered have been winter driving, distracted driving, and drinking and drugged driving.

“This was another great event at the high school for this campaign,” DECA Advisor Eric Wagner said. “It has been an amazing year working with AAA and giving our students the knowledge that they need to keep them safe on the road. After this year we hope that our high school students now know the benefits of having AAA memberships and know the best ways to stay safe in the car. The students whom have planned and implemented this campaign have done an amazing job and look forward to future events in the high school.”

Pictured left to right: Julia Presley, Naomi Admasu, Emily Frantz and AAA Representative Jason Brown. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_DECA.jpg Pictured left to right: Julia Presley, Naomi Admasu, Emily Frantz and AAA Representative Jason Brown. Contributed photo