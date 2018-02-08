DeFries earns Republican Party endorsement

DAYTON — Bill DeFries, Republican candidate for Montgomery County Commissioner, received the endorsement of the County Republican Party late Tuesday night.

Members of the Republican Party Central Committee met to review and endorse qualified candidates before the May 8 primary election. DeFries and two other candidates presented their positions on issues facing Montgomery County. DeFries then received the only nomination for endorsement from the floor, and his endorsement passed with a majority voice vote.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of my fellow Republicans. I truly believe that we have an opportunity to elect a Republican to the County Commission this fall. The support from so many was overwhelming,” DeFries said.

DeFries touched on his theme of “Taking a Stand” throughout his two-minute presentation. DeFries received strong applause when he stated:

“I will stand against the drug dealers who destroy our families. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sheriff Plummer to ensure that every last one of them is put in jail. And I will continue to stand for economic development using my experience as a business owner to bring new jobs and new people to our communities while retaining the brightest minds and strongest hands that make this county great.”

DeFries, a resident of Clayton, owns three businesses in the Miami Valley: Copp Integrated Systems, Beef O’Brady’s, and Super Clean Auto Wash. DeFries is also the Chair of the Business and Economic Coalition of the Montgomery County Republican Party.

DeFries http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_BillDeFries.jpg DeFries