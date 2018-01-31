Butler retires as groundskeeper

CLAYTON — After 25 years serving as the head groundskeeper for the Northmont Athletics Department, Randy Butler, announced his retirement effective at the end of the winter sports season.

Butler helped transform Northmont’s athletic fields from mostly dirt to some of, if not the very best, in the greater Dayton area.

“Northmont prides itself in having high quality and safe facilities for our athletes and community, and that is due in large part to the hard work and dedication of Mr. Butler,” said Northmont Athletics Director Micah Harding.

Butler operates RB Services, a property maintenance company that offers lawn care and landscaping services as well as snowplowing. Butler will continue to operate his business after his retirement from Northmont.

“When I first started with Northmont we didn’t have a green piece of grass anywhere on the premises out there,” Butler said. “We probably had some of the worst playing fields in the area among high schools. During my 25 years I can say that we now have some of the best fields at a high school in the Dayton area by far and we accomplished a lot in that time. I also met a lot of great kids, a lot of great parents and worked alongside a lot of good coaches. After 25 years working at the school I plan to continue running my business, RB Services, and enjoy more time with my grandkids.”

Butler added that it was hard to believe he had worked for Northmont for 25 years because the time seemed to fly by. His kids attended Northmont City Schools and he said he enjoyed his time working for the district.

“It gets to a point where I can’t work, as I get older, 80 hours a week,” Butler added. “You’ve got to be able to enjoy life a little bit. It’s just time to go on a little bit further and enter another chapter of my life.”

Northmont Softball Coach Kris Mangen said, “Thank you so very much Randy Butler for making our field hands down the best around. You will be missed and I’m certain impossible to replace. Thank you for your dedication to all our athletes.”

Butler lives in Englewood with his wife, Sherri. They have been married 33 years and have three daughters: Laura 32, Jessica 30, and Katlyn 22 and have two grandchildren.