Cub Scout pancake breakfast is Feb. 3

ENGLEWOOD — Cub Scout Pack 246 will offer its 16th annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Englewood United Methodist Church, 107 N. Walnut St., near the Earl Heck Community Center.

Cost is $5 at the door for a complete breakfast. Dine-in or carryout is available. Uniformed first responders eat free. There will be a silent auction with items you want to miss.

Have breakfast as Cub Scouts learn the benefits of serving the community while raising money for pack activities.

Cub Scout Pack 246 chartered since 1949 by Englewood United Methodist Church, 107 North Walnut Street, Englewood. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_CubScoutPack246.jpg Cub Scout Pack 246 chartered since 1949 by Englewood United Methodist Church, 107 North Walnut Street, Englewood. Contributed photo