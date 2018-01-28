Posted on by

Hoschouer & Linson are Athletes of Month

,

Staff Report

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Jenna Hoschouer with her Athlete of the Month award.


Contributed photo

Jamaal Linson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc.


Contributed photo

ENGLEWOOD — Jenna Hoschouer and Jamaal Linson were recently honored as the Athletes of the Month for the Month of January by the Northmont Rotary Club.

Hoschouer is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls basketball team. The award recognizes Hoschouer’s contributions on the basketball court, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area.

Linson is a senior member of Northmont’s boys varsity basketball team. In addition to outstanding athletic performance, Linson makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood. Anyone interested in joining can attend a meeting.

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Jenna Hoschouer with her Athlete of the Month award.
http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_JennaHoschouer_AOM-1.jpgNorthmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Jenna Hoschouer with her Athlete of the Month award. Contributed photo

Jamaal Linson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc.
http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_JamaalLinson_AOM_1-1.jpgJamaal Linson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:20 pm
Updated: 7:20 pm. |    

Hoschouer & Linson are Athletes of Month

Hoschouer & Linson are Athletes of Month
11:15 pm
Updated: 6:52 pm. |    

Taste of Northmont draws big turnout

Taste of Northmont draws big turnout
5:24 pm |    

Henning to run for state rep

Henning to run for state rep