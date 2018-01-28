Hoschouer & Linson are Athletes of Month

ENGLEWOOD — Jenna Hoschouer and Jamaal Linson were recently honored as the Athletes of the Month for the Month of January by the Northmont Rotary Club.

Hoschouer is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls basketball team. The award recognizes Hoschouer’s contributions on the basketball court, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area.

Linson is a senior member of Northmont’s boys varsity basketball team. In addition to outstanding athletic performance, Linson makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood. Anyone interested in joining can attend a meeting.

Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Jenna Hoschouer with her Athlete of the Month award. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_JennaHoschouer_AOM-1.jpg Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting Jenna Hoschouer with her Athlete of the Month award. Contributed photo Jamaal Linson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_JamaalLinson_AOM_1-1.jpg Jamaal Linson is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

