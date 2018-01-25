Taste of Northmont draws big turnout

CLAYTON — A huge crowd packed the clubhouse Thursday at Meadowbrook at Clayton for the ‘Taste of Northmont’ event sponsored by The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. but a large crowd lingered past 8 p.m. to experience a “taste” from several local restaurants and caterers. Guests voted on the “Best of” and a cash bar was kept busy. Standard drinks like wine, Miller Lite and ‘Trotwood Lager’ provided by Warped Wing Brewery were popular purchases at the bar.

People arrived early with the clubhouse filled with guests at 5 p.m. As guest entered the aroma wafting through the air was intoxicating and guests hurried to sample all of the food fare offered. Some of the vendors included Bob Evans Catering, Boston Stoker, Rob’s Restaurant, JD’s Frozen Custard, La Fiesta, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions chefs, Heritage Event and Catering, plus many more.

Local dignitaries attending included Linda Bryan of the Englewood Arts & Festival Commission, Northmont School Board members and employees, Bill Kindred of Kindred Funeral Home, Mark Spirk of Brookdale Centennial Park Senior Living Solutions, Ted Gudorf of Gudorf Law Group, former Marine Bill DeFries – CEO of Copp Integrated (security) Systems, members of Clayton city council and staff, State Representative Mike Henne (R) District 40, just to name a few.

The event gave everyone a chance to visit, renew friendships and enjoy a special evening of camaraderie and great food and drinks.

Events sponsors included, but was not limited to, Gudorf Law Group, Greenview Sound Media Solutions, CODE Credit Union, Heritage Event, the Englewood Independent and Meadowbrook at Clayton

Chefs with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions prepare food plates for guests at the ‘Taste of Northmont.’ http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Taste_2.jpg Chefs with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions prepare food plates for guests at the ‘Taste of Northmont.’ Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Guests packed the clubhouse at Meadowbrook at Clayton to sample food offered by several local restuarants and caterers Thursday night. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Taste_5.jpg Guests packed the clubhouse at Meadowbrook at Clayton to sample food offered by several local restuarants and caterers Thursday night. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

