Henning to run for state rep

ENGLEWOOD — Kenneth C. Henning, a current member of Clayton city council on Friday announced that he would be running for Ohio’s 43rd House District, a seat currently held by Jeff Rezabek who is running for juvenile court judge.

Henning made the announcement during a press conference at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy to become our next State Representative for Ohio’s 43rd House District,” Henning said. Over the past 4 years, Rep. Jeff Rezabek and I have worked very hard for Ohio’s 43rd House District, from Clayton to New Paris to Trotwood to Gratis to Lewisburg to Harrison Township to Camden… the list goes on and on. We have spent many evenings helping students, spent many evenings with our senior citizen community during activity nights, rode with various police departments trying to understand how better legislation could keep our community safer, supported many local Chamber of Commerce events, and advocated for our agricultural community when Columbus was slow to listen.”

Henning’s campaign started with obtaining 52-plus endorsements from many local House District 43 community leaders.

“Our community leaders understand the importance of effective leadership in Columbus and know I am the candidate that will work tirelessly to win this district seat for us,” Henning stated. “Our house district includes all of Preble County and portions of Montgomery County. With 120,000 individuals in the district, laying out the groundwork to reach as many neighbors as possible started immediately. Our team and I am ready to knock on 30,000-plus doors in 2018, attend many community events-and engage with citizens, make 7,500 phone calls, and work to ensure the representative for this seat understands the complexities of the office.”

Over the next few weeks, Henning plans to present the ‘Henning for HD43’ plan that addresses concerns of Ohio’s: senior citizens, agricultural community, state funding cuts to local governments, and state overreach to local schools.

“I have collaborated with mentors in various professional fields that have helped shape a plan you will be proud to support,” Henning said. “Having been an educator for 5 years with Northmont City Schools, I understand that Common Core must be eliminated from our curriculum standards. Being a two term Clayton City Council Member, I understand that Ohio must bring back local government funding so your local representatives can maintain our hometowns. Columbus should not be determining how your tax dollars are being spent in your community and I will continue to work with Ohio’s Municipal League to see that rural townships and cities are not overlooked any longer. Having two parents that are in approaching retirement age and still working full-time with no set retirement date able to be discussed, I will always advocate for our aging and senior citizens. As a representative to Clayton’s farmers, I advocated for a more fair CAUV code when Columbus was slow to act. As an Ohio CCW holder, I will stand firm to support our 2nd Amendment. As a lifelong parish member at Precious Blood Church, I will stand firm to protect and advocate for the unborn. As a graduate from The University of Dayton; I understand Ohio’s laws, public administration, increasing local economic development, and I understand what needs to done to keep our communities safe. During my two terms on Clayton City Council, my record has been to advocate against harmful legislation to our citizens and community. I’ve stood up for property owners’ rights and have made sure Clayton operates in the most efficient and fiscally wise manner.”

Henning said that he hopes to earn voter support in the upcoming months as he promotes a plan to unify the district.

Henning http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_KenHenning.jpg Henning

Staff Report

Reach Kenneth C. Henning by email KennethCHenning@gmail.com or call (937) 684-6649. Facebook/Twitter: @KennethCHenning

Reach Kenneth C. Henning by email KennethCHenning@gmail.com or call (937) 684-6649. Facebook/Twitter: @KennethCHenning