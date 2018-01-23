Storm triggers Clayton house fire

CLAYTON — A violent thunderstorm with heavy nickel sized hail triggered a house fire on Allison Avenue Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garver said he was not sure if the fire was triggered by a lightning strike or by a fallen tree that pinned two power lines together on an adjacent property.

The fire started in the wall above the electrical panel and ran up into the attic. The fire followed the rafters up to the peak of the roof and down to the opposite side of the attic causing an estimated $23,000 in damage.

Garver said that damage estimate would be higher if all of the wiring in the home needs to be replaced.

Even after DP&L cut power to the home power was still being back-fed into the home, more than likely due to the tree pinning two power lines together. DP&L had to pull the fuse from the transformer to stop electric current from flowing into the home.

Clayton Fire Department remained on the scene until approximately 12:30 a.m.

