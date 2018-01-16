Union seeks robbery suspects

UNION — A pair of black males attempted to rob the CVS pharmacy at 124 S. Main Street in Union at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

Both suspects approached the pharmacy desk and one suspect presented a hand written note advising the worker that this was a robbery. The note stated that he was armed and demanded multiple prescription drugs to be placed in a bag. The note also stated that the worker was not to use the alarm or he would shoot.

The pharmacy worker said that a firearm was never displayed, but the suspect kept reaching in his waist band as if he had one concealed. Before the pharmacy worker was able to retrieve the prescription drugs both suspects fled on foot west onto Sheets Street. There is no information to whether the pair entered a vehicle to flee the scene.

The first suspect is described as being in his early twenties wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a black winter hat, a white latex glove on his left hand and a blue surgical mask. The second suspect was also described as being in his early twenties, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, dark pants, and a black winter hat and also wore a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Union Police Department at (937) 836-0912.

This photo shows the suspects entering the CVS in Union prior to approaching the pharmacy and demanding a list of prescription medications. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_CVS_Suspects-1.jpg This photo shows the suspects entering the CVS in Union prior to approaching the pharmacy and demanding a list of prescription medications. Photo courtesy Union Police

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

