Northmont hosts Science Olympiad Invitational

CLAYTON — The Northmont Science Olympiad teams hosted their home Northmont Science Olympiad Invitational held at the Middle and Senior High Schools on Saturday, January 13.

The High School team finished fourth out of 14 high school teams who participated, while the Division B (Middle School) team placed sixth out of 24 middle school teams attending. Both Centerville High School and Hadley E. Watts Middle School of Centerville were the first place teams for the day.

Before the science began, the primary challenge of the day was the winter ice storm on Friday, which caused at least 10 schools to cancel their plans to come and compete. Fortunately, the Northmont School District, with Superintendent Tony Thomas, was committed to holding the competition; and the grounds staff was excellent in clearing the sidewalks and parking lots, and preparing the schools to open early on Saturday morning.

Middle School Coach Jim Witters said, “The storm that hit outside could not compete with the Northmont Thunder, Lightning, and Bolts competing inside the school!”

Students competed in teams of two in 23 events throughout the day, with some of the events being study events, some being build events, and some being hands-on lab events. Northmont High School won medals or ribbons – the top six – in 10 of the 23 events, and the Middle School teams placed in 13 of the 23 events.

High School Coach MaryAnn McInnes stated, “It was so good to see so many different team members receive a medal or a ribbon in their events!”

The first place wins for the day were on the Middle School Division B teams. Students Evan Gainey and Owen Zechar won the gold in ‘Battery Buggy’; Jocelynn Asbra and Ben Loudenslager placed first in ‘Optics’; and Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross were the champions in ‘Write it/Do it.’

The top High School winners were all silver medalists, with James Bousquette and Shawn Spivey winning in ‘Helicopters’; Bousquette, partnered with Logan Spivey, again placing second in ‘Thermodynamics;’ and Bousquette with Ian Underburger, coming in second in ‘Towers.’

At the Middle School, second place winners were Loudenslager, along with Connor Zechar, winning in ‘Dynamic Planet.’ Loudenslager with Andrew Marcum placed second in ‘Potions and Poisons’ and Parker Anderson and Mason Flora winning the silver in ‘Road Scholar.’

Third place bronze medals at the High School went to Bousquette and Underburger in ‘Optics.’

At the Middle School, third place winners were the trio of Asbra, Flora, and David Wilson for ‘Experimental Design;’ also Connor Carmody and Lia Yang in ‘Rocks and Minerals;’ Xander Hughes and Owen Zechar in ‘Roller Coaster;’ and builders Natalie Canterbury and Trent Kelsey in ‘Towers.’

Both Northmont teams will compete next at the Centerville Invitational, with a much larger competition field of 66 expected teams.

The High School team thanks Chipotle, the Class of 2017, Kindred Funeral Home, La Rosa’s, Marion’s Piazza, the Northmont community, and Rapid Fired Pizza for their financial support. The Middle School team thanks Applied Mechanical Systems, the Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars, Jeri’s Catering, Kindred Funeral Home, the Northmont Rotary Club, SJ Meyer and Associates, and Vancon General Contractor for their continuing support of the team. In addition, both teams thank the team parents and the Northmont NJROTC for volunteering to work at this Invitational. Students interested in science are encouraged to contact their guidance office in the fall of the year, to learn information about the Northmont Science Olympiad teams.

The High School Science Olympiad team finished fourth out of 14 teams participating at the Northmont Invitational Jan. 13. Middle School students Evan Gainey and Owen Zechar won the gold medal for their top finish in Battery Buggy.