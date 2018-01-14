Six to join Athletics Hall of Fame

CLAYTON — The Northmont Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducting six new members on Saturday, January 20 during the boys varsity basketball game in the Thunderdome at Northmont High School. The dinner and introductions will take place at 3:30 p.m. followed by the public induction.

Greg Behrens – Athletic Trainer/Administrator

Greg Behrens (“GB”) devoted 35 years to Northmont High School as an educator, athletic trainer, and administrator. His rookie season was the fall of 1982. He taught biology and worked to develop a nationally recognized athletics training program at the secondary school level. Northmont was the lone school in the Greater Miami Valley Conference to utilize a Certified Athletic Trainer. In 1986, Hall of Fame Member Dr. Mike Barrow joined “GB” and the student athletic trainers, to create a model athletics training program that continues to provide state of the art care to student athletes today.

Mr. Behrens was very active in his profession and served on the National Athletics Trainers’ District IV Executive Board, was president of the Ohio Athletics Trainers’ Association, and served on the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators Executive Board. Awards include: Ohio Athletic Trainer of the Year 92’, National Athletic Trainers’ Service Award 00’, Ohio Athletic Trainers’ Hall of Fame 05’, Northmont Football Hall of Fame 10’ and High School Employee of the Year 17’. After 25 years, “GB” retired from athletic training but continued to serve as an assistant principal for 10 more years, retiring in 2017. Greg and his wife Joanie are proud parents of Northmont Graduates, Alicia and Micala, and continue to invest in the Northmont Community.

Kurt Coleman – Athlete

During his football career at Northmont, Kurt was selected captain and earned several individual honors. He was selected First Team All-League, All-Area, All-SW District, and All-State during his junior and senior seasons. His senior year, he was also chosen to the United States All-Midwest Team. These athletic accomplishments led to Kurt receiving a football scholarship to The Ohio State University. While at OSU, Kurt was a three-year starter, 2nd Team All-Big 10 (junior season), 1st Team All-Big 10 (senior season), and 1st Team All-American by the Sporting News during his senior year. Just like his days as a Thunderbolt, Kurt was chosen Captain his senior year at Ohio State.

After being drafted in the 7th round of the 2010 NFL draft, Kurt has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Carolina Panthers during his eight seasons in the NFL. During his NFL career, Kurt has the 3rd most interceptions in the NFL since 2015, was chosen the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2011, and was a starter for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Kurt was chosen by his teammates to serve as a captain for the 2017 Carolina Panthers. Kurt participated in the Peer Tutoring program at Northmont to serve as a mentor to students with handicaps and disabilities. Kurt lives in North Carolina with his wife Laura and their children Karrah, Kyla & Kurtis, Jr.

Linda Stebbins Hinkelman – Athlete

A 2001 graduate, Linda accomplished many titles in Cross Country and Track. She is considered one of the top runners in Northmont history. At the time she graduated, she was a member of the only women’s Cross Country team to qualify for State four straight years. Those teams won three league championships, four district championships and placed each time at state with the best finish at 3rd in 2000. Individually, she posted times from her freshman to her senior year qualifying her as the second fastest of all time at Northmont. She earned All – Ohio for three years, and competed in the MidEast and Foot Locker qualifier. In the spring, Linda competed in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs and as the anchor on the 4X800 team. In her senior year, she finished second in the state in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:11. Finally, she finished her career at Northmont as a Valedictorian of her class. After high school she attended Ball State and was part of their track program. She majored in pre-medicine and then attended Wright State University and graduated as an Emergency Medical Physician. Currently Linda resides in Brookville with her husband Kyle and their children: Colin, Finn, and Grant.

Becky Jones Marker – Athlete

Becky Marker was a pioneer for girls’ sports in the late 60s and early 70s. At the time of her graduation in 1971, girls’ sports were under the Girls’ Athletic Association, G.A.A. Becky played all five girls sports that were available at Northmont during her high school career. She played Volleyball, Softball, Basketball, Golf, Tennis and Field Hockey. Her inspiration was driven by working hard to get Girls Sports sanctioned. She was an officer in the G.A.A and was the president her senior year at Northmont. A true measure of an athlete is how they inspired others. With Becky, a lot of her teammates mentioned “not only did she have amazing abilities as an athlete, it was her hard work and dedication that inspired us.” Becky resides in Clayton with her husband Bill and she is a Paraprofessional for Northmont City Schools. Becky and Bill are proud parents of Jim and Mindy and grandparents of Zachary, Katelyn, Courtney, Kelsie and Harper.

Angi Beecroft Rosenbeck – Athlete

From 1990 to 1993, Angi Beecroft was a dominant member of the girls Varsity soccer teams that were District champions three straight years from her sophomore to senior years. During these three years, Angi was honored with All-GMVC awards; 2nd team her sophomore year and 1st team her junior and senior years. In these three years, Angela was also honored with all Miami Valley awards as honorable mention and then a two-time 1st teamer. Her honors kept going into her junior and senior years. She was 1st team and 2nd team All Ohio, all Central US region and won Player of the Year honors for the Miami Valley. Her career assists were 2nd and goals 8th all time in school history. She finalized her career with one of the most prestigious awards in the Dayton area as the Rae Burick Women in Sports Award. Angi went on to play soccer for the University of Dayton. She won a number of awards at the UD from Newcomer of the Year Award for the Midwest region to A10 1st and 2nd team to All Great Lakes Region. What sets Angi apart from everyone else, a two-time captain and two-time MVP in her junior and senior seasons. Her college coach, Mike Tucker describes her with one word, “Dynamic.” Angi currently lives in West Chester with her husband Mark and their twins Cole and Caylee. Angi is the finance manager for Luxottica Retail in Mason.

Brian Waltersheide – Athlete

According to former Northmont coach George Demetriades, Brian Waltersheide is considered one of the best soccer players in Northmont history. A 1988 graduate, Brian played three years on the Varsity team and accomplished all league all three years. He led the team in scoring with 18 goals his senior season. He then went on to be 1st team All-Area and All-District his senior season as well. He followed these awards becoming an All-State player and a high school All-American. Besides his athletics ability, it was Brian’s leadership that made him the player he was. His team and coaches selected him as their captain two years in his junior and senior seasons. After high school, Brian continued his success while playing for Wright State University. His college awards included Rookie of the Year, Team MVP and Honorable Mention, All Great Lakes Region. After graduation, Brian came back to Northmont to coach the junior varsity and varsity soccer programs. He currently lives in Beavercreek Twp. with his fiancée Kelly Sanders.

Top row, left to right: Greg Behrens, Kurt Coleman, Linda Stebbins Hinkelman. Bottom row, left to right: Becky Jones Marker, Angi Beecroft Rosenbeck, Brian Waltersheide. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Hall_of_Fame.jpg Top row, left to right: Greg Behrens, Kurt Coleman, Linda Stebbins Hinkelman. Bottom row, left to right: Becky Jones Marker, Angi Beecroft Rosenbeck, Brian Waltersheide. Contributed photos