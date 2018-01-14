Northmont Community Blood Drive is Jan. 22

CLAYTON — Sign up to give blood at the Northmont Community Blood Drive Monday, Jan. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Northmont Middle School cafeteria, 4810 West National Road, Clayton and get a free “Blood Donor” knit beanie.

Schedule an appointment with Community Blood Center online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Jack Frost has been way too nippy this winter, so cover up from the cold with the Blood Donor Beanie. The cozy knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” and the CBC blood drop in a light gray and blue-striped band, topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC Jan. 22 through Feb. 24 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Blood supply challenges

Severe weather and seasonal illness makes winter a challenging time for maintaining the regional blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as possible.

CBC enters 2018 with the additional challenge of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling for young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Donate blood at the Northmont Middle School on Jan. 22 and get a free “Blood Donor” knit beanie. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_BloodDonorBeanie.jpg Donate blood at the Northmont Middle School on Jan. 22 and get a free “Blood Donor” knit beanie. Contributed photo

Keep cozy with blood donor knit beanie

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.