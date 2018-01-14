DECA helps 7th graders learn banking

CLAYTON — On Wednesday, January 10, 2018 the Northmont DECA Chapter partnered with CODE Credit Union to provide Northmont 7th graders an opportunity to get hands on knowledge and skills necessary to be financial literate for the future.

Students had an opportunity to go to stations, which included: savings, loans and credit, electronic banking, check writing, and a question and answer with representatives of CODE Credit Union.

The day was designed to help younger students learn what it takes to be financial literate and help them with real world skills that they can take with them beyond the classroom. This is just one of many projects that the Northmont DECA Chapter will do throughout the school year to help different age groups understand the skills necessary to save and spend money responsibly.

“To have an opportunity to get this information down to 7th grade students is great,” said Eric Wagner, DECA advisor. “You can never start teaching kids too early about the importance of Financial Literacy. Also, to have the connection with CODE Credit Union and to work with them along the way is great for not only the Northmont DECA Chapter, but for all Northmont students. I was very pleased with Grace Counts, Emily Howard, and Ryan Pullins to be able to put together such a fantastic day and to work so closely with the 7th grade math teachers. I hope this can be an annual partnership.”

Pictured left to right: Liz Hafer, Grace Counts, Becky Campbell, Ryan Pullins, Shannon McCullough, and Emily Howard. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_DECA.jpg Pictured left to right: Liz Hafer, Grace Counts, Becky Campbell, Ryan Pullins, Shannon McCullough, and Emily Howard. Contributed photo