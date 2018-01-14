Englewood Youth Art Fair seeks participants

ENGLEWOOD — All Northmont community youth Pre-K through 12 are invited to enter their original artwork in the city’s annual Youth Art Fair, sponsored by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission.

Students are permitted to submit one work in each category (crayon, chalk, etc.) and all work must be original (no kits, clipart, computer generated designs, or tracings accepted).

All entries must be delivered to the Englewood Government Center, 333 W. National Rd., between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, February 24. Entries must be mounted on poster board or matte board that is slightly larger than the original art piece. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 3 at 11 a.m. in the Englewood Council Chambers. Winning artwork will be kept on display until March 9.

Entry forms are available at the Earl Heck Center, Englewood Government Center and on line at http://www.englewood.oh.us/330/Youth-Art-Fair.

For more information, call Linda Bryan 832-0604.

