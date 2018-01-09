Board holds organizational meeting

CLAYTON — In the organizational meeting of the Northmont Board of Education held Jan. 8 at Northwood Elementary, Board Member Tom Walker administered the oath of office to Linda Blum, Chris Pulos, & Jane Woodie.

Mr. Walker discussed some history and commented that Mrs. Blum and Mrs. Woodie are the longest serving Board members in the history of Northmont. He further commented that Mrs. Blum had “touched the lives of over 10,000 students!” Mr. Walker then stated that Mr. Pulos is a “true Northmont supporter who bleeds green and we are looking forward to seeing him on the Board for many years to come.”

After the oaths, Mr. Walker made a motion for Linda Blum to continue as president. Jane Woodie seconded the motion, which passed unanimously. At that point, Mrs. Blum resumed her post as school board president and continued with the rest of the appointments. Mrs. Woodie was nominated and elected to the role of vice president and Dr. Espeleta will serve as the MVCTC board representative.

Finally, after additional organizational matters were voted on, the meeting was adjourned. Shortly after the organizational meeting, the regular meeting was called to order.

During the Board Reports section of the agenda, President Blum reminded the audience of the March 2 Northmont Education Foundation Auction. The public is invited and encouraged to attend this fundraiser for teacher grants and student scholarships. Tickets are on sale now at the Board of Education office or through any foundation trustee. Tickets are $20 each.

Superintendent Tony Thomas told the Board about an idea to work on community immersion with our students and businesses in the community.

“It’s important to make sure our students are connected to our community more than ever before,” said Thomas.

This initiative is about students making business contacts and asking, “how can we serve?” instead of “what can you do for me?”

The next Board of Education meeting is Monday, January 22 at 6 p.m. at Northwood Elementary.

Tom Walker administers the oath of office to Jane Woodie (left), Chris Pulos and Linda Blum. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_NorthmontOath.jpg Tom Walker administers the oath of office to Jane Woodie (left), Chris Pulos and Linda Blum. Contributed photo The members of the Northmont Board of Education, left to right: Dr. Karl “Gerry” Espeleta, Jane Woodie, Linda Blum, Tom Walker and Chris Pulos. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_BoardMembers.jpg The members of the Northmont Board of Education, left to right: Dr. Karl “Gerry” Espeleta, Jane Woodie, Linda Blum, Tom Walker and Chris Pulos. Contributed photo