ENGLEWOOD — Team VAP, Value Added Packaging, Inc., located in Englewood, spent the past month of December collecting needed items for St. Vincent de Paul, that hung on their VAP Giving Tree.

The Team ended with great success with all items that St. Vincent asked for, to help them support individuals leaving their homeless shelter and being placed into their own housing through a great program St. Vincent offers.

“What a wonderful job Team VAP Members did and what a fun time we had collecting the items together,” said Mari Wenrick, Chief Champion of Culture.

Value Added Packaging gave an additional five times the number of items collected by their Team Members to end with an even greater amount of items donated. All items were delivered to St. Vincent before Christmas, so they could be handed out before the Holiday and give some hope and help for those in need.

“We really felt happy and joyful this Holiday Season for giving together as a Team and feeling we may have made a bit of a difference in the lives of those in our community who need our support,” Wenrick shared.

Team VAP will start 2018 off giving again, with a Team VAP Care Package Drive for the month of January, to collect items for our homeless neighbors to help them stay warm this winter season. We will be collecting items such as hats, gloves, scarves, thick socks, blankets, small pillows, water bottles, hand warmers and small snack bags. A group of Team VAP Members will head out the first of February to personally delivers to those who need our help this time of year.

St. Vincent de Paul is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization that provides assistance, shelter, permanent housing and other services to more than 100,000 persons in need annually. Every year, St. Vincent:

● Provides 130,000 nights of shelter to approximately 4,000 homeless men, women and children.

● Successfully exist more than 1,300 homeless people to permanent housing.

● Feed more than 50,000 area households.

● Manages and provide case management services for 92 units of housing for very low-households.

● Assist more than 800 homeless persons transition to sustainable employment and permanent housing.

● Enable more than 1,000 area households avoid homelessness through emergency financial assistance.

● Provides 1,500 very low-income households with basic furniture.

VAP is a custom box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP believes in changing the way its customers buy packaging, so it is pain-free and seamlessly integrated in to their product and processes in a caring and cost-effective way. This allows customers to focus on what they do best. VAP is a service company in a commodity world.

A table full of items donated to St. Vincent de Paul by team members at Value Added Packaging. VAP team members holding tags describing what items were needed most at St. Veincent de Paul. Team members chose the items they wanted to donate and either gave money to purchase them or brought the items in themselves.

Staff Report

Reach Value Added Packaging at (937) 832- 9595 orlLearn more at vapmanaged.com

