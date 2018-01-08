‘The Little Mermaid’ to be staged

CLAYTON — Are you ready to take a journey “under the sea?” The Northmont High School Drama Club is proud to present their winter musical this year: Disney’s The Little Mermaid!

This colorful extravaganza takes the classic Disney movies and puts it live on stage for you and your family. Come join Ariel as she tries to win the heart of the dashing Prince Eric. But she’ll need the help of her friends, Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian, if she’s to avoid upsetting her father King Triton or worse, Ursula the sea witch. Under the direction of teacher Ranger Puterbaugh, and the music director Mark Barnhill, a cast of over 35 Northmont students, plus over 30 student technicians and musicians, put on the show of a lifetime.

Performances for The Little Mermaid! will be Friday, January 26, Saturday, January 27, Thursday, February 1, Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. with the house opening at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, January 28 at 2:30 p.m. with the house opening at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

All performances are located at the Community Auditorium at Northmont High School, 4916 W. National Rd., Clayton. The performance will also feature a souvenir sale. But wait, that’s not all!

Want some more mermaid magic for your family to enjoy? Then join the Northmont Drama Club for “Little Mermaid Scavenger Hunt Events.” On each Saturday, January 27 and February 3, starting at 2 p.m., families can bring in their little ones to meet characters from the show, explore the set, dance to music, and help Ariel find her missing treasures. All tickets are only $5 for this event, but seating is limited so get your tickets today.

For more information, or to reserve tickets in advance, email the Drama Club Director, Ranger Puterbaugh at rputerbaugh@northmontschools.net, or visit the Northmont Drama Club website northmontdramaclub.weebly.com to check out the online box office.

The Northmont Drama Club will present its winter musical The Little Mermaid! with the first of severla performances set for Friday, January 26. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_TheLittleMermaid.jpg The Northmont Drama Club will present its winter musical The Little Mermaid! with the first of severla performances set for Friday, January 26. Contributed photo

Northmont Drama Club to present winter musical