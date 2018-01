CLAYTON — The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce will present ‘Taste of Northmont’ on Thursday, January 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.

Experience a “taste” from more than 20 local restaurants and caterers. Guests will vote on the “Best of.” A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. To purchase advance tickets contact Cathy at the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce at (937) 836-2550 or email cathy@northmontchamber.com.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Taste_of_Northmont.jpg