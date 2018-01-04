Science Olympiad Team opens season

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team opened the season participating in the Bardstown Science Olympiad Invitational held at Bardstown Middle School in Kentucky, on December 16.

The lead Northmont team finished in the top of the field with a placement of 4th out of the 14 teams participating. Meyzeek Middle School of Louisville, Kentucky was the first place team, scoring 88 points, while the Northmont Bolts finished with 148 points.

The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team is made up of 60 students in the sixth to ninth grades, who comprise three competition teams, which compete in 23 events throughout the day. Due to the small size of the Bardstown Invitational competition, awards were given to first through third place only. Northmont was proud to take home medals in 10 of the 23 events.

“I’m very proud of how the three teams acted and performed at Bardstown,” said Coach Jim Witters. “It was great to get the first Invitational for the season under everyone’s belt, and this was a very successful competition.”

The most exciting wins of the day go to all three Northmont Towers teams, who scored a first, second and third place sweep in the Towers event. Team members were Jocelynn Asbra and Jordan Tucker winning first place, Ben Loudenslager and Karsten Strobel coming in second place, and Natalie Canterbury and Allayna Rose earning third. Loudenslager, paired with teammate Robert Macy, also scored a first place win in Dynamic Planet. Additional first place winners were Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross in Crime Busters; Connor Zechar teamed with Edwards in Hovercraft; and Parker Anderson, partnered with Lia Yang, in Rocks and Minerals.

The second near-sweep of the day went to the Northmont Wright Stuff teams, who placed second, third and fourth in their event. Medals awarded to Wright Stuff team members went to Canterbury and Rose, winning second place; and to Reed Diller and Trent Kelsey, coming in third. Rose, paired with teammate Sydney Wilson, earned an additional second place medal in Mystery Architecture. The final second place win of the day was Diller, teamed with Kaley Underwood, in Hovercrafts.

The duo of Edwards and Gross returned to win third place in Write it/Do it; and Edwards partnered with Yang for an additional third win in Potions and Poisons. Additional third place winners were Rose, paired with Max Loudenslager, in Dynamic Planet; and Macy, teamed with Trent Kelsey, in Roller Coasters.

The Middle School team is now preparing for the home Invitational at Northmont, scheduled for January 13.

The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team is generously supported this year by Applied Mechanical Systems, Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kindred Funeral Home, MainSource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractors and several private local donors. Students interested in science are encouraged to join in the fall, by attending meetings that are held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday evening in the Media Center at the Middle School.

Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team members Jocelynn Asbra and Jordan Tucker set up for the Towers event competition during the Bardstown, KY Invitational last Saturday. Contributed photo