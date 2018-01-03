Clayton to swear-in new mayor

CLAYTON – At the first city council meeting of 2018 on January 4 Mike Stevens will be sworn-in as the newly elected mayor, Brandan Bachman as councilman at large and a vice mayor, presumably Tim Gorman, will be sworn-in.

Under new business, council will tackle an ordinance approving amendments to the city’s Personnel Practices Manual (the first of two readings).

Resolutions will include:

R-01-18-01: A resolution approving a 5-year lease purchase agreement with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC for the lease and purchase of three dump trucks and one cash loader via state bid. The vehicles will be built by Kinstle Sterling/Western Star Truck Center at the approved purchase/lease price of $648,791.

R-01-18-02: A resolution to appoint Clayton representative and alternate to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Transportation Committee for 2018.

R-01-18-03: A resolution to appoint a Clayton representative to the First Suburbs Consortium for 2018.

R-01-18-04: A resolution to appoint a member to the Cost Recovery/Impact Fee Appeals Board.

R-01-18-05: A resolution to re-appoint Robert McGuiness to the Clayton Board of Zoning Appeals.

R-01-18-06: A resolution to re-appoint Dave Bills to the Clayton Planning Commission.

R-01-18-07: A resolution to elect a vice mayor and president pro tempore.

R-01-18-08: A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an amendment to the agreement for electric generation supply with a competitive retail electric service provider.

Clayton Council meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of every month at the Clayton Government Center located at the corner of Old Salem and Taywood roads.

