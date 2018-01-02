Cold prompts safety warnings

DAYTON — The bitter cold that has frozen the Miami Valley is prompting safety warnings and a wind chill advisory was in effect until noon Tuesday. That advisory means the cold weather can be dangerous.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says temperatures will reach 12-degrees for a high Tuesday afternoon and we will be dry with lots of sunshine. On Wednesday, a disturbance may bring a few light snow showers to the area, but any accumulation will be minimal.

As the mercury drops your chance of experiencing frostbite and hypothermia rise. Frostbite can develop on unprotected skin in less than a half hour.

Experts say it is critically important to bundle up Tuesday and you will want to dress in layers with a hat. Wear mittens instead of gloves if you can.

Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle with a blanket, flashlight and food supplies and be sure to bring your pets indoors to protect them from the extreme cold.

If you experience any symptoms of hypothermia like uncontrollable shivering, memory loss or disorientation you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 12. Wind chills -5 to -25

Tuesday night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low 0 Wind chills as low as -15

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. A 30% chance of a few snow showers. High 18

Thursday: Partly sunny and very cold. A 30% chance of flurries or light snow showers. High 11

Temperatures come up a bit on Wednesday, but another shot of bitter cold air arrives for the second half of the week.

This thermometer shows the temperature had dipped to 10 below zero Tuesday morning in the Clayton area. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/01/web1_Thermometer-1.jpg This thermometer shows the temperature had dipped to 10 below zero Tuesday morning in the Clayton area. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest