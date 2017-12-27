Spiller honored for achievements

CLAYTON — Prior to the Northmont boys basketball game against Springfield on Friday December 22, Northmont High School honored longtime Athletics Director and Assistant Principal Robin Spiller on her induction into the 2017 Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame in November.

Spiller began her 40-year career at Northmont as a teacher and coach for the first 18 years. She finished the last 22 years as assistant principal and director of athletics.

Spiller is a graduate of Northmont High School, received her undergraduate degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a graduate degree from the University of Dayton. She was an All-Star softball player while in high school.

She coached fastpitch softball at Northmont for 18 years with a record of 300 wins. She is one of the founding members of the Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association and served as the 3rd president of that organization.

As Northmont’s Athletic Administrator, Spiller began the Northmont Sportsmanship Club, which earned Northmont the OHSAA Harold A. Meyer Sportsmanship Award for 15 years in a row. For the past 22 years, Spiller has been a tournament manager for numerous sports for both the Southwest District and the Ohio High School Athletic Association. She has added three varsity sports and under her leadership, all competition sites have been renovated and upgraded.

She established the Northmont Athletic Hall of Fame and her last 2 years she was instrumental in the design of the athletic wing of the new Northmont High School. She is a lifetime member of the NIAAA and a member of SWODA and OIAAA. Spiller has presented at the OIAAA fall conference and is a certified trainer for the OHSAA sports education program.

In addition to being elected into the Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame, Spiller has also been inducted into the Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1993, the Northmont Roll of Recognition in 2012 and the Northmont Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Northmont would like to recognize and congratulate Robin for receiving this honor.

“Robin, from all of us at Northmont, thank you for all that you have done over the years for Northmont Athletics and the Northmont community, and congratulations on your much deserved Hall of Fame induction!” said Public Address Announcer Cory Caudill.

